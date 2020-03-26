The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 25 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 25 March 2020 77.19p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 75.48p per ordinary share







26 March 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45