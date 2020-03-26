SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key purchasing and supply chain management challenges.

Today, customers tell suppliers how and when they want their products to be delivered. This makes it imperative for companies to better manage their inventories. With the aid of effective purchasing and supply chain management, companies can efficiently eliminate inefficiencies, excess costs and excess inventories from the supply pipeline. However, the intersection of many disciplines, such as marketing, procurement, management, operations research, and logistics makes it difficult for companies to improve purchasing and supply chain management.

At SpendEdge, we consolidate metrics across various sectors of the supply chain and help clients identify the structure of the supply chain and risks associated with it. Our services help businesses to analyze purchasing and supply chain management challenges and address them effectively.

Purchasing and Supply Chain Management Challenges

Compliance

Understanding and complying with regulatory requirements of various, national, and international markets is getting invariably complex. Companies are compelled to follow the set norms irrespective of the products/ services they are offering. It includes different safety laws, standards and quality specifications, and environmental protection laws. People managing inventory and logistics must keep abreast of relevant rules and regulations across the purchasing and supply chain management process.

Rapidly evolving markets

Globalization

Supply chains are not confined to specific regions nowadays. The manufacturing of products involves numerous countries and multiple vendors. This creates the need for efficient purchasing and supply chain management and comprehensive insights into the market size.

