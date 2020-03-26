The "Strategic Analysis of European Used Car Leasing Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fleet leasing industry is starting to focus on remarketing used cars in the B2C channel from the traditional B2B channel. Traditionally, fleet leasing companies in Europe sold used cars in bulk to small dealers through auctions and brokers (B2B). Dealers sold these cars to end-users with flexible finance options including personal loans and financial lease agreements. As growth in the new fleet leasing market begins to experience friction, independent leasing companies started remarketing their off-lease vehicles directly to end-users (B2C).
To reach out to end-users directly, global leasing companies, not restricting themselves to cash/credit sales, are starting to widen their used car financing options through operational leasing. In parts of Western and Northern Europe, LeasePlan, Arval, Alphabet, and ALD introduced operational leasing of used cars through 2018 and early 2019. This study sheds light on the market size and provides sales/parc data for the operational lease and financial lease of used vehicles. The different models of used car leasing are discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease and operational lease of used cars.
Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies with regard to their mobility needs. Businesses in the present market conditions are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant department starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among other benefits. This has driven the growth of the leasing market and a huge supply of off-lease vehicles that need to be remarketed every year.
This study takes into account historical and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide an outlook on growth opportunities in used car leasing through 2023. In addition to market data for the portfolio, the study provides insights on different providers of used car leasing service, with a focus on their portfolio and sales strategies. The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings 2018
- Key Findings Predictions for 2023
- Used Car Leasing Product Evolution
- Used Car Remarketing Value Chain
- Used Car Financing Business Models
- What Global Leasing Companies Aim to Achieve Through Used Car Leasing?
- Service Provider Landscape Used Car Remarketing
- What Makes OL of Used Cars Attractive to End Users?
- Used Car Leasing Customer Segments
- Market Analysis Europe
- Market Analysis Hotspots
- Used Car Leasing Top Trends
- Industry Talk
- Potential Supply
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Project and Research Scope
3. Definitions
- Vehicle Leasing
4. Introduction
- Why Used Car Leasing? Lessor Perspective
5. Used Car Leasing Types
- Types By Provider
- Types By Funding
6. Customer Segments
- Used Car Leasing Customer Segments
7. Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
8. Market Metrics
- Top Markets Used Car Leasing Parc
- Used Car Leasing (FL) Market Forecast to 2023
- Used Car Leasing (OL) Market Forecast to 2023
- Packaging and Pricing OL
9. Key Trends
- Leasing Providers Focus on Dedicated B2C Remarketing Channel
- Leasing Providers Target Business Users with Young Cars
- Focus Toward LCV Leasing in Western and Northern Europe
- Digitization
- Best Practices OL
10. Competition analysis
- Competitive Analysis B2C Remarketing Strategy
- Competitive Landscape Company Information
11. Potential Supply Market Analysis
- Potential Supply Regional Overview
- Potential Supply Market Forecast to 2023
12. Regional Market Analysis
- Regional Analysis Northern Europe
- Regional Analysis Eastern Europe
- Regional Analysis Western Europe
- Regional Analysis Southern Europe
- Regional Analysis Central Europe
13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
14. Key Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- ALD
- Alphabet
- Arval
- LeasePlan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d68h81
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005543/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900