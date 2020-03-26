Correction refers to the following. The attached file to the original exchange notice contained some errors. Attached is an updated and complete list of the changes. Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of March 27, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=765729