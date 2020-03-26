Regulatory News:

Chief Executive Officer of the Group since December 1st, 2019, Eric Vallat announces the reshuffle of his new leading management team.

Laurent Venot, currently CEO of Europe, Middle East Africa, will be managing all domestic markets around the world, Global Travel Retail as well as e-commerce. As such, he will have the responsibility to coordinate the execution of the strategy for all geographic areas and distribution channels. Nicolas Beckers, CEO of Greater China, will join the Executive Committee, and will report directly to Laurent Venot, as will Ian Mc Lernon, CEO of Americas.

Ultimately, the Executive Committee will be comprised of 10 members: three Market Directors (Group, Greater China, and Americas), three Brand Directors (Philippe Farnier, CEO House Rémy Martin, Jean-Denis Voin, CEO Liqueurs Spirits, and Simon Coughlin, CEO Whisky Business Unit), and three cross-functional Directors (Luca Marotta, Group Chief Financial Officer, Marc-Henri Bernard, Group Human Resources Director and Patrick Marchand, Group Operations Director), all reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on these changes, Eric Vallat stated: "As announced, I will share in June our strategic vision for the years to come. However, it all starts with a tailored organization, the reason for which I am pleased to formalize this new Executive Committee, narrowed and structured to reinforce the coherence of our actions with the nomination of a head of markets for the Group. Integrating Greater China to the Executive Committee is also essential for me, due to its strategic importance and its market specificity.

