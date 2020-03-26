Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document 26-March-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the availability of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (French version) Voltalia announces today that its 2019 Universal Registration Document (covering the 01/01/2019 - 31/12/2019 period) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and is now available to the public. The Universal Registration Document includes: · the annual financial report; · the management report including the report on extra-financial performance; · the Statutory auditors' reports and the information related to their fees; · the Board of directors' report on corporate governance; and · information on the share buyback program. The document is available today in French on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (www.voltalia.com). The English version of the document will also be made available shortly on the Company's website. Next on the agenda: Q1 2020 revenues on April 22, 2020 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VVQQUKBFMJ [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 1008475 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1008475 26-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1008475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2abfe0f0d2df974ef2c9ab742d83c6ae&application_id=1008475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 26, 2020 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)