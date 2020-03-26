Internet Marketing Company: What Is GAP Insurance And Why Drivers Should Buy It

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Carinsuranceplan.org has released a new blog post that provides more info about GAP auto insurance and when drivers should purchase it.

Totaling a recently-purchased car is an extremely unpleasant situation. The insurance company will pay only the Actual Cash Value. Cars lose a significant portion of their value as soon as they leave the lot. The owner may be reimbursed with less than what he owns to the lienholder. This is when GAP coverage will be useful. Car owners should purchase GAP in the following scenarios:

When financing a car that depreciates quickly . Most cars depreciate fast, but some models lose value very rapidly. In some cases, certain models can lose as much 75% of their value, after their first three years on the road.

. Most cars depreciate fast, but some models lose value very rapidly. In some cases, certain models can lose as much 75% of their value, after their first three years on the road. After taking a long-term car loan. On a short-term loan, the gap between what the driver owes for car and the actual cash value will begin to narrow and disappear faster than on a long-term loan.

On a short-term loan, the gap between what the driver owes for car and the actual cash value will begin to narrow and disappear faster than on a long-term loan. After putting a down-payment lower than 20% . In this case, the buyer will owe to the lender, more than the car is worth. If the car gets totaled or stolen, gap insurance will help pay the difference.

. In this case, the buyer will owe to the lender, more than the car is worth. If the car gets totaled or stolen, gap insurance will help pay the difference. When leasing a vehicle . The lender will probably insist to purchase GAP insurance, alongside collision and comprehensive coverage.

. The lender will probably insist to purchase GAP insurance, alongside collision and comprehensive coverage. When driving a lot. Cars with high mileage depreciate really fast. If the car gets totaled or stolen, the ACV paid by the insurer will be really low.

"Drivers that finance a vehicle are strongly recommended to purchase GAP insurance. By doing so, they can avoid paying money from their own pockets if the new car is stolen or totaled in an accident", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

