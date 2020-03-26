Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNV8 ISIN: CH0418792922 Ticker-Symbol: SIKA 
Lang & Schwarz
26.03.20
18:56 Uhr
149,85 Euro
-0,53
-0,35 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SIKA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIKA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,15
152,55
18:56
149,85
149,90
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIKA
SIKA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIKA AG149,85-0,35 %