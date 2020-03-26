The ultrasonic metal welding equipment market is poised to grow by USD 83.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 142-page report with TOC on "Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (mobility, electrical and electronics, and alternate energy) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the technological advances. In addition, the developments in ultrasonic metal welding equipment with finely tuned parameterization and support of process visualization is anticipated to boost the growth of the ultrasonic metal welding equipment Market.

Several industries including medial, aerospace, electronics, consumer, and automotive extensively use ultrasonic metal welding equipment for various processes. This is encouraging vendors operating in the market to continually innovate products to gain a competitive edge over their competitors by differentiating their products. For instance, Telsonic offers torsional ultrasonic metal welding equipment which can weld a wide range of non-ferrous metals that are finding adoption in several industries with features, such as nanoparticles, fiberglass, and carbon reinforcement. Therefore, technological advances in ultrasonic metal welding equipment are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Companies:

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools Home Products. The company offers ultrasonic metal welding equipment such as wire splicers metal tube sealers, and others.

Forward Sonic Tech Co. Ltd.

Forward Sonic Tech Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business units: Ultrasonic welder, Ultrasonic metal welder, Hot plate welder, Spin welder, and Others. The company offers various types of welders such as leak test machines, spin welders, plastic laser welders, and others.

Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik GmbH Co. KG

Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik GmbH Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Ultrasonic welding machines, Ultrasonic welding systems, Ultrasonic components, Ultrasonic packaging technology, and Continuous ultrasonics. The company offers various types of ultrasonic welding systems and welding machines.

Kormax System Inc.

Kormax System Inc. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Ultrasonic Metal Spot Welder, Ultrasonic Copper and Aluminum Metal Tube Sealing Welder, Ultrasonic Metal Wire Splicing Welder, and Charging Machine. The company offers various products such as KM-40KHz Super 3.0, KM-Splicer Servo, and others.

Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.

Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Information system, Electronics, and Printed wiring board. The company offers ultrasonic metal welders such as SH-H3K7 and SW-3500-20.

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Mobility size and forecast 2020-2024

Electrical and electronics size and forecast 2020-2024

Alternate energy size and forecast 2020-2024

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe size and forecast 2020-2024

MEA size and forecast 2020-2024

North America size and forecast 2020-2024

South America size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

