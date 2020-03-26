LeadsRx Offers Complimentary Triage Assessment Program to Help Businesses

Program will assess state of a company's marketing programs in time of great need

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Available immediately, marketing attribution software company LeadsRx, along with select partners, is offering a complimentary Triage Assessment Program. This program is designed to help businesses in a time of need as the nation faces the COVID-19 and economic crises.

Many businesses are struggling, and marketers need to retool their marketing and advertising programs and refresh their campaigns for the current economic climate since they can't rely on what's worked in the recent past.

The LeadsRx Triage Assessment Program is meant to help businesses establish a benchmark of the current state of their marketing and advertising programs and provide good faith recommendations to consider in modifying strategies to connect with customers and sales prospects. The ultimate benefit is to help businesses pivot and adapt their marketing strategies to make better use of their advertising budgets to generate sales revenue.

How it Works

Interested businesses can apply for the LeadsRx Triage Assessment Program by going to https://leadsrx.com/triage-assessment-program. LeadsRx employees will field requests for help and will start by getting details of their current marketing efforts. Then they will qualify the quality of the marketing methodologies and technologies each business has employed and implemented.

Selected companies then enter into the Triage Assessment Program where LeadsRx will use its impartial marketing attribution platform to do a thoughtful analysis of each business's marketing and advertising campaigns across touchpoints used, whether digital, email, radio and TV, or other mediums that have been used.

In return, businesses will receive a Triage Assessment Program benchmark report along with any high-level recommendations LeadsRx attribution and data science experts believe would benefit marketing and ad programs in terms of optimizing their return on ad spending (ROAS).

In very select cases, as necessary, LeadsRx will bring in its marketing agency service partners to assist in assessing a company's ad and marketing campaigns for effectiveness at this time in our nation's crisis and will make recommendations on changes that could potentially further optimize ROAS.

"In these uncertain times, we all need to assess what we can do to help one another," says AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "While our marketing attribution services can't help the front-line at hospitals, LeadsRx has a powerful tool that can help businesses and advertisers during this difficult time."

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 3,500-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

