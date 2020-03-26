Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876635 ISIN: US48666K1097 Ticker-Symbol: KBH 
Tradegate
24.03.20
18:02 Uhr
13,600 Euro
+3,000
+28,30 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KB HOME Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KB HOME 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,400
18,500
21:56
18,400
18,500
21:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KB HOME
KB HOME Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KB HOME13,600+28,30 %