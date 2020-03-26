Technavio has been monitoring the automotive in-wheel motor market and it is poised to grow by 477.09 thousand units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 111% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ECOmove, Elaphe, NTN, Protean, TM4 (Dana Limited) are some of the major market participants. The growing collaborations and activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing collaborations and activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Direct drive
- Gear reduction
- Type
- Rear-wheel drive
- Front-wheel drive
- All-wheel drive
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive In-wheel Motor Market size
- Automotive In-wheel Motor Market trends
- Automotive In-wheel Motor Market industry analysis
This study identifies integration of compact inverters in in-wheel motors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next few years.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market, including some of the vendors such as ECOmove, Elaphe, NTN, Protean and TM4 (Dana Limited). Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-wheel motor market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Direct drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gear reduction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRIVE TYPE
- Market segmentation by drive type
- Comparison by drive type
- Rear-wheel drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Front-wheel drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- All-wheel drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by drive type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of compact inverters in automotive in-wheel motors
- Designing of in-wheel platform for autonomous vehicles
- In-wheel motor with dual-stator design
- Development of active wheel technology
- Rising focus on developing technologies in automotive wheels
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ECOmove
- Elaphe
- NTN
- Protean
- TM4 (Dana Limited)
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
