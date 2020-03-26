Technavio has been monitoring the automotive in-wheel motor market and it is poised to grow by 477.09 thousand units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 111% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ECOmove, Elaphe, NTN, Protean, TM4 (Dana Limited) are some of the major market participants. The growing collaborations and activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing collaborations and activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market is segmented as below:

Technology Direct drive Gear reduction

Type Rear-wheel drive Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA.



Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market size

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market trends

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market industry analysis

This study identifies integration of compact inverters in in-wheel motors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next few years.

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market, including some of the vendors such as ECOmove, Elaphe, NTN, Protean and TM4 (Dana Limited). Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-wheel motor market vendors

