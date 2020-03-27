BRUSSELS, March 24 (WNM/Reuters/Kate Abnett) - Poland, which relies heavily on coal-fired power stations, will find it even more difficult to achieve the European Union's climate goals because of the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy and companies, the government said. Poland is the only EU nation that has yet to commit to the bloc's target of driving down net emissions of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050, the centrepiece of the European Commission's Green Deal. The EU executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...