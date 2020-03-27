Next Level Brand: Paving His Legacy As One of the Highest Earning Millennials in His Country: Ahmed Mukhtar's Story

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / The feeling of exclusivity that comes with being part of the 1 percent as a millennial is one Ahmed Mukhtar knows all too well. Ahmed Mukhtar became a serial Network Marketing Leader in 3 years. He accomplished that feat by assembling a team of over 21,000 distributors that expanded over 20 different countries.

Growing up, Ahmed never had the odds in his favor, being brought up in the ghettos of London to working-class parents. This environment can make it hard for anyone to build a name for themselves, let alone become a multi-millionaire. As Ahmed grew, he always faced rejection, doubters, naysayers, and straight-up haters, but Ahmed refused to let those obstacles crush his goals.

As Ahmed grew into his early adult life, he spent a large portion of his time working on his self-development. While most kids his age were worried about partying and drugs, Ahmed spent his time reading, attending seminars/conferences, and going all-in on his business. At 24, he doubled down on the opportunities he had with Network Marketing. Within a short time, Ahmed was well on his way to building the largest and fastest-growing network of distributors under his team "Future Lifestyle Network'.

At the pace of which Ahmed was rapidly becoming a very dominant force as an entrepreneur, he managed to hit the highest level of ranking. In Under 2 years, Ahmed earned the rank of Senior Vice President, the highest achievable within the company.

By 28, Ahmed had earned an income that launched him well into Multi-Millionaire status, had built a network of over 21,000 that spanned over 20 different countries, and even became one of the highest-earning millennials in his country. Ahmed became a truly self-made entrepreneur that we can all look up to.

If you plan on pursuing a career in the Network Marketing Industry, Ahmed's story and hard work share something for all to learn from. Finally, Ahmed Mukhtar ACN shares his Advice for any young entrepreneur who has a dream.

"Take the Leap of Faith, believe in yourself, and understand that you will never know unless you try."

