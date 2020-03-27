Anzeige
WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 
Berlin
27.03.20
08:17 Uhr
1,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
27.03.2020 | 07:16
Solteq Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019 Have Been Published

HELSINKI, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc's Annual Report 2019 and Financial Statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2019 have been published in English and Finnish. The Annual Report consists of Annual Review 2019 and Financial Review 2019. Statement of Non-Financial Information is included in the Annual Review. The Financial review includes Corporate Governance Statement, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures and Financial Statements.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website: https://investors.solteq.com/en/investors/.
It is also attached to this stock exchange bulletin.

Attachments:
Solteq Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Further information:

CEO Olli Väätäinen
Tel. +358-50-5578-111
Email: olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

CFO Kari Lehtosalo
Tel: +358-40-751-7194
E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-s-annual-report-and-financial-statements-2019-have-been-published,c3072596

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3072596/1219012.pdf

Annual Report 2019

