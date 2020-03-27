

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) announced that launch of a coronavirus community hub on its messenger platform. The Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub provides tips and resources to help connect with friends, family, colleagues, and community.



Through the hub, the company aims to prevent the spread of misinformation. It also helps connect critical organizations like UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control with its developer partners who can help them use Messenger most effectively to share timely information about COVID-19 to ensure people get reliable updates from health authorities.



Facebook noted that globally, 70% more people are participating in group video calls and time spent on group video calls has doubled.



The parents can use the hub to schedule a virtual play date with your kids' friends, or connecting with their teachers or other parents for school updates.



For local community leaders, the hub can be used to organize group video chats or text groups to support each other when they can't physically be together.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de