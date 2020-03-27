

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence decreased at a faster pace in March, survey data from showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -7.1 in March from -4.5 in February. In January, the score was -4.6.



Among four components of the confidence index, view of their own economy weakened clearly and intentions to acquire durable goods decreased compared with February. Meanwhile, views on one's own economy at present and in the near future improved.



The data was collected from 1,053 persons resident in Finland between March 2 and 19.



