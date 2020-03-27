Heijmans NV: Government decides to re-tender the remainder of the Zuidasdok project

The administrative principals (the Ministery of Infrastructure & Water Management and the municipality of Amsterdam) have decided on a different approach for the further implementation of the Zuidasdok project, and will put the project's follow-up out to tender again in sub-packages. Zuidplus (Hochtief, Fluor and Heijmans) will complete the work agreed previously, such as the final design for the Amsterdam Zuid public transport hub and planned construction activities linked to rail and road closures in 2020 and 2021, in accordance with the existing agreements.

The joint principals decided to split the project in parts because of the project's considerable complexity. The new approach, adjustments to the collaboration model, the contract form and the risk allocation entailed a substantial change from a legal point of view. It is for this reason that the project must be put out to tender again. Zuidplus will consult in good collaboration with the principals in the coming period on how to handle the project work further and on the amicable termination of the contract.

Ton Hillen, CEO Heijmans: 'We are pleased that there will be clarity about the future of the Zuidasdok project. The division of the project into sub-packages will make the project more manageable. With our knowledge and expertise we will certainly compete for a number of these sub-packages in the future. We will settle the contract amicably alongside the other parties involved. The project's financial settlement is not expected to have any negative impact on Heijmans' financial results.'

About Zuidasdok

Project Zuidasdok provides for the widening and partial under-tunnelling of the A10 motorway, plus the expansion of the public transport hub and NS railway station at the Zuidas in Amsterdam.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl .

