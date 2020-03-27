

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment weakened in March, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Friday.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -6 in March from revised -4 in February. The reading was well below its long-term average of +1.



The construction confidence indicator decreased four points to -3 in March. This was above its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence indicator dropped eleven points to -6 in March. This was below the long-term average of +13.



The retail trade confidence declined seven points to -13 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX