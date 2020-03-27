Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XF0V ISIN: CA77273P2017 Ticker-Symbol: RJIB 
Tradegate
26.03.20
14:52 Uhr
0,300 Euro
+0,005
+1,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,248
0,325
08:39
0,257
0,329
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCK TECH LITHIUM
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC0,300+1,69 %