Chinese scientists have developed a single-layered organic solar cell based on non-fullerene acceptors with improved fill factor and short-circuit current density. They achieved their results with a new morphology that could be more suitable for vertical charge transport.Researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the South China University of Technology have developed a single-layered organic solar cell based on non-fullerene acceptors with an efficiency of 16.88%. The researchers said that they achieved this result with an efficient donor-acceptor mixture and a particular film morphology. ...

