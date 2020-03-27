Anzeige
Freitag, 27.03.2020
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Frankfurt
26.03.20
19:21 Uhr
27,500 Euro
-0,400
-1,43 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2020 | 08:05
43 Leser
Vastned Retail Belgium publishes the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of April 29, 2020

Regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium publishes today the convocation and agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of April 29, 2020 at 2.30 pm.

Furthermore, Vastned Retail Belgium has taken a number of precautionary measures for the upcoming meeting of shareholders as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • VRB 2020 Oproeping AVA_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5ccbe01-34b3-4493-b440-9f07ef2178b2)
