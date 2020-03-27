Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Postponement of 2019 Full Year Results

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc. (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) notes the statement by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") requesting that all listed companies observe a moratorium on the publication of financial statements for at least two weeks.

In accordance with this request, Atalaya will delay the publication of its full year 2019 results until the moratorium period ends which is currently expected to be on 5 April 2020.

For more information on the FCA request, please visit:

https://www.fca.org.uk/news/statements/delaying-annual-company-accounts-coronavirus

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

