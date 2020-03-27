

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) said, due to the uncertainties caused by the impact of COVID-19, the Group is suspending all existing financial guidance for 2020. Also, the Board considers it prudent to cancel the proposed final dividend payment of 4.4 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019.



Rightmove plc stated that it is taking appropriate measures to contain costs and reinforce financial position. The Board is confident that the company has the financial capacity to withstand the challenging period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGHTMOVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de