Stockholm, March 27, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Xspray Pharma AB's shares (short name: XSPRAY) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Xspray Pharma belongs to the health care sector and is the 10th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Xspray Pharma was previously listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Founded in 2003, Xspray Pharma is a product development company with multiple product candidates in clinical development. Xspray uses its innovative, patented RightSize technology to develop improved and generic versions of marketed drugs, primarily protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's goal is to become the leader in the development of improved drugs or generic versions of PKIs. Xspray Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is a natural step for Xspray as the commercialization phase approaches," said Per Andersson, CEO of Xspray Pharma. "Not only does the switch to the main market reflect the maturity of our business development and increasing awareness of the company, we also look forward to making our shares more accessible to both Swedish and foreign investors." "We welcome Xspray Pharma to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We are excited to see Xspray Pharma mature and switch from Nasdaq First North to our main market. We congratulate the entire team on completing the listing, in particular given the challenging times we are currently in." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm