AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 26/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 13919.7555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 554495 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 55016 EQS News ID: 1008833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 27, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)