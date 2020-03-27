

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) has decided to withdraw any forward guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty as a result of COVID-19. The Board has decided that the 2019 final dividend of 16.0 pence per share will no longer be proposed at the AGM. The cash and capital impact of the decision to withdraw the dividend is approximately 40 million pounds.



The company's AGM is currently scheduled for 7 May 2020. The Group noted that this is being kept under review and a further announcement will be made in due course.



