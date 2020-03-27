Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Xetra
27.03.20
09:23 Uhr
15,186 Euro
-0,386
-2,48 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,136
15,170
09:50
15,136
15,170
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15,186-2,48 %