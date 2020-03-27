

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - With implementation of all appropriate safety measures across South African operations, Anglo American plc (AAL.L) said Friday it would expect a 2020 production volume impact of 2-3mt at Kumba Iron Ore, and 1.5-2mt of export thermal coal, based on the reduction in the workforce.



The mining company also said the above impact is also based on the 21-day lock down period in South Africa and allowing for a safe ramp-up of operations thereafter.



With regards to operations during the lock down period, the Group said Sishen and Kolomela mines will continue to operate with a c.50% level of workforce and Venetia mine will operate with a c.75% reduced workforce.



In Thermal Coal, operations continue with a c.50-70% reduced workforce and production, while Isibonelo, which supplies Sasol's fuel production facility, operates with a c.20% reduced workforce.



Meanwhile, the group added that the Supply chain planning is in place and any impact of the 21-day lockdown is being monitored and addressed where feasible.



