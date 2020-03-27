COVID-19: How Are Brands and Customer Services Managing the Explosion of Online Orders?

PARIS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As France faces an unprecedented crisis and a near-total lockdown, the French are increasingly turning to online shopping. As a result, some brands have seen their business activity soar and are having to manage an overwhelming surge in customer service calls.

Diabolocom, creator of a cloud-based customer interaction management solution for brands, is supporting the customer services, contact centres and sales teams in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to its 100% cloud-based app solutions and its telecom infrastructures, hosted in remotely-operated datacentres equipped to handle pandemic situations, Diabolocom has the capacity to absorb the activity peaks of customers that are particularly busy during this crisis period.

"This period is having a strong impact on our economy. Business organisation has been disrupted; some businesses are continuing activity at all costs through remote working, while others, such as e-commerce sites, are experiencing a surge in orders and calls, and must put every effort into responding to this activity peak. At Diabolocom, our infrastructure and teams are 100% mobilised to enable teams of remote workers to be operational from home, and, consequently, to manage this activity peak and meet the needs of their customers under lockdown," reports Frédéric Durand, CEO and Founder of Diabolocom.

Frédéric Durand, the CEO and Founder of Diabolocom is at your disposal to discuss:

How brands can prepare to manage the influx of customer service calls.

What is at stake for brands and companies in ensuring operational and optimal customer service during this crisis period.

The provisions Diabolocom has made in order to maintain an optimal service for its customers.

The advantages of the cloud in times of crisis.

About Diabolocom:

Diabolocom is the call and email management solution for sales teams and contact centres, integrated into the business tools of companies. Thanks to its quick implementation, intuitive interface, ability to integrate with information systems and local business support, Diabolocom enables customers to boost their sales and to retain their customers. To find out why more than 300 companies on 5 continents have chosen Diabolocom, visit us at: www.diabolocom.com

