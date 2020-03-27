

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales rose to the highest level in seven months in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.7 percent increase in January.



The latest increase in sales was the highest since July 2019, when it was 4.3 percent.



Sales of consumables, excluding those from the state-owned chain of liquor stores, rose by 2.2 percent, and sales of durable increased by 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in February.



