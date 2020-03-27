Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the USD 16.4 Billion CBRN Defence Market

Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Equipment Type (Detection, Protection, Decontamination, and Simulation & Training), by End-Use (Defence and Civil & Commercial), and by Country. Plus, Analysis of the Leading Companies Developing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for First Responders, the Military and Civil Defence Forces

• New contracts awarded to support Australian CBRN training capabilities

• OPEC Systems to supply new lightweight ensemble as part of CBRN protection contract

• Leidos wins $238m contract to supply CBRN defence capabilities to ADF

• AirBoss announces defence contract worth up to $36.5 million for CBRN protective gloves

• Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency signs contract with Kärcher Futuretech GmbH for disinfection and decontamination systems

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the CBRN Defence market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the CBRN Defence industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets - including different equipment and end-use types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 15 individual countries - Brazil, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, China, Russia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy & Australia.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the CBRN Defence market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest CBRN Defence programmes and product offerings.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets - what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the CBRN Defence market, this report provides measured forecasts for three submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• CBRN Defence Market by Equipment Type, 2020-2030

• Detection Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Protection Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Decontamination Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Simulation & Training Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• CBRN Defence Market by End-Use, 2020-2030

• Defence Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Civil & Commercial Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• CBRN Defence Market by Country, 2020-2030

• Brazil Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• France Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Israel Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Japan Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• South Korea Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United States Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Russia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Canada Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Australia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Turkey Submarket Analysis, 2020-2030

Companies covered in the report include:

1st Detect Corporation

908 Devices

Aeryon Labs, Inc

Agentase L.L.C.

Ahura Scientific Inc

Air Control Technologies

Air Techniques International (part of Hamilton Associates Inc)

AirBoss of America Corporation

AirSense Technology Ltd

Allen Vanguard

Allen Vanguard Counter-Threat Solutions

Alluviam, LLC

AMEC

Analysed Images Ltd

Andair AG

ANP Technologies Inc

Ansell Protective Solutions

Applied Research Associates

AQuate Corporation

Argon Electronics

Arktis

Asynchrony Solutions Inc

Atox Bio

Automess GmbH

Avon Rubber

Avox Systems Inc

B.O.I.S. F.I.L.T.R.Y. Ltd

Battelle Memorial Institute

Beth-El Zikhron Yaaqov Industries Ltd

Bharat Electronics Ltd (B.E.L.)

BioFire Defense

Bioquell

Block Engineering

Block Mems, L.L.C.

Blücher GmbH

Bruhn NewTech Inc

Bruker Corporation

Building Protection Systems Inc

C.A.C.I. Technologies Inc

CamelBak Products

Camlock Ltd

Canberra

CEIA SPA

CH2M HILL

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc

Chem Image Bio Threat L.L.C.

Chemring Group P.L.C.

Chimerix Inc

Cleveland Biolabs Inc

C.N.I.M. Group

Cortman Textiles Ltd

Countervail Corporation

CQC Ltd

Cristanini SpA

CSS Dynamac

Cubic Applications Inc.

C.U.B.R.C. Inc.

CureVac GmbH

Defentect Group Inc

D.E.W. Engineering & Development ULC

DHS Systems LLC

DRS Technologies Inc

D-tect Systems

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Dycor Technologies Ltd

Dynamac Corporation

Dynasil Corporation

E.C.A. Robotics

Elite K.L. Ltd

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Em.tronic

Emergent Biosolutions

Environics Oy

Federal Resources

Field Forensics Inc

First Line Technology LLC

FLIR Systems

Force 1 Decon

F.S.I. North America (part of Fire Safety International Ltd)

General Dynamics Corporation

General Electric Corporation

General Physics Corporation

GenPrime Inc

Gentex Corporation

Gryphon Scientific

Gumárny Zubrí Inc

Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation (now UTC Aerospace Systems)

Hawaii Biotech Inc

Hazmat Protective Systems

HazmatLINK Ltd

H.D.T. Global

Helmet Integrated Systems Ltd.

Hispano Vema

Hotzone Solutions Group

IIlumina Inc

I.L.C. Dover LP

Indra Sistemas SA

I.N.F.I.C.O.N.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

IntegenX Inc

Intelagard Inc

J&S Franklin Ltd

Kärcher GmbH

KeTech

Kinetics

Life Technologies Corporation

Limco Airepair Inc

Lion Apparel

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Lunor

Mavatech

Menssana Research Inc

Meridian Medical Technologies Inc

Micronel AG

Mine Safety Appliances Company

Mirion Technologies

MMIC EOD Ltd

Morphix Technologies

MRIGlobal

NanoGriptech

NBC-Sys

Nomadics Inc

Nor E First Response Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Ohio State University

O.M.P. Engineering

Optimetrics Inc

Orono Spectral Solutions, Inc.

ORTEC

OUVRY

OWR GmbH

Paragon Bioservices Inc

Paul Boyé Technologies

PharmAthene Inc

Philips Respironics

P.I.M.C.O.

Ploughshare Innovations Ltd

PositiveID Corporation

Proengin

Quanterion Solutions Inc

Quanterix Corporation

Radiation Decontamination Solutions L.L.C.

Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc

Radiation Shield Technologies

R.A.E. Systems Inc

Rapid Pathogen Screening Inc

Rapiscan

Remploy Frontline Ltd

Research International Inc

Respirator Z.R.T.

Respirex International

Rheinmetall AG

Rigaku Analytical Devices

RSDecon

Saab AB

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Schafer Corporation

Science And Engineering Services Inc

Science Applications International Corporation (now Leidos)

Scott Safety

Sensor Technology Engineering Inc

Simtech

Smiths Group plc

Sogem

Spectrum Photonics Inc.

Staplex

Steris Corporation

Supergum Ltd

T.A.S.C. Inc

Technical Associates

Temet

Thales Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tracerco

T.S.I. Inc

Tunnell Consulting Inc

Universal Detection Technology

UTILIS IBERICA

Vaxin Inc

Veteran Corps of America

Wel-Fab Inc

Wilcox Industries Corp.

Zephyr Technology Ltd

Zone Advanced Protection Systems

Zumro Inc

