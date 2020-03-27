Anzeige
Freitag, 27.03.2020
PR Newswire
27.03.2020 | 11:04
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire

London, March 27

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

27 March 2020

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange plc for a block listing totalling 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected on 31 March 2020.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of shares granted pursuant to the following scheme:

SchemeShares
FirstGroup plc Sharesave Plan4,000,000

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Kemi Waterton-Zhou +44 (0)7970 183974
Assistant Company Secretary

