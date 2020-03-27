2020-04-06 issue has been changed. Schedule of Government Securities auctions for March 2020 - May 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-02 2020-03-04 2028-05-03 EUR 2982 LT0000610305 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-09 2020-03-12 2023-08-16 EUR 1252 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-16 2020-03-18 2026-11-27 EUR 2445 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-23 2020-03-25 2022-03-20 EUR 725 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-30 2020-04-01 2023-04-01 EUR 1095 LT0000630071 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-04-06 2020-04-08 2021-01-31 EUR 298 LT0000630055 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-04-14 2020-04-16 2029-08-28 EUR 3421 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-04-20 2020-04-22 2023-04-01 EUR 1074 New issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-04-27 2020-04-29 2026-11-27 EUR 2403 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-04 2020-05-06 2032-02-12 EUR 4299 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-11 2020-05-13 2023-04-01 EUR 1053 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-18 2020-05-20 2025-05-20 EUR 1826 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-05-25 2020-05-27 2029-08-28 EUR 3380 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.