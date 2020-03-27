Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
27.03.20
11:48 Uhr
11,885 Euro
-0,935
-7,29 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,820
11,890
12:54
11,830
11,885
12:54
PR Newswire
27.03.2020 | 12:34
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF Announces Changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carina Bergfelt, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Group People, Communication and Legal, will step down from Group Management from 31 August 2020. Carina joined SKF in 1990 and has been a member of Group Management since 1996.

As a result, the following appointments will be made to Group Management, effective 1 September 2020:

Ann-Sofie Zaks, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Ann-Sofie was born in 1976 and has held various HR positions within SKF.

Mathias Lyon, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Group Legal. Mathias was born in 1975 and is currently SKF's Deputy General Counsel.

Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO, will assume responsibility for Group Communication.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c3072977

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3072977/1219333.pdf

Release

SKF AB B-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire