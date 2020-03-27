SKF Announces Changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carina Bergfelt, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Group People, Communication and Legal, will step down from Group Management from 31 August 2020. Carina joined SKF in 1990 and has been a member of Group Management since 1996.

As a result, the following appointments will be made to Group Management, effective 1 September 2020:

Ann-Sofie Zaks, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Ann-Sofie was born in 1976 and has held various HR positions within SKF.

Mathias Lyon, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Group Legal. Mathias was born in 1975 and is currently SKF's Deputy General Counsel.

Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO, will assume responsibility for Group Communication.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

