Freitag, 27.03.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2020 | 12:41
HMS Networks AB: The Nomination Committee's amended proposal to the 2020 AGM regarding fee to the Chairman of the Board

In the shadow of current uncertainties due to COVID-19, the HMS Networks AB Nomination Committee has resolved to amend its proposal to the Annual General Meeting regarding the Board fee to the Chairman. The new proposal entails unchanged fees for all Board members, which means that the Chairman of the Board is also proposed to receive an unchanged fee of SEK 500,000.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Hjertonsson, Chariman of the Nomination Committee, Investment AB Latour, +46 (0)70 229 77 93

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment

  • HMS The Nomination Committee's amend proposal regarding fees to the Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a4031372-678c-4c8d-b037-df2c8d3fee6a)
