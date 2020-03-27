City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 26-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 157.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 159.55p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 26-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 60.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 61.01p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP22.73m

Borrowing Level: 16%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528