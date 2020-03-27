Anzeige
Freitag, 27.03.2020
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
PR Newswire
27.03.2020 | 12:52
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 27

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 26-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue157.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue159.55p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 26-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue60.01p
INCLUDING current year revenue61.01p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP22.73m
Borrowing Level:16%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
