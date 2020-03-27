

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) said Friday it will provide cash bonuses to employees at each of its production and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico for their extraordinary efforts during COVID-19.



At the company's more than 50 facilities, full-time employees in the U.S. will receive $500 and part-time employees will receive $250, with similar amounts provided to employees in Canada and Mexico.



'This bonus is in recognition of these team members' relentless efforts to make and deliver much-needed Conagra Brands food to millions of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic,' ConAgra said.



Conagra also said it is continuing to pay employees who need to be away from work due to a COVID-19-related illness. These employees would also be eligible to receive the recognition bonus.



The company added that its facilities are supplementing regular, rigorous plant maintenance and sanitation practices with additional processes to ensure the safety of employees and the food the company makes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

