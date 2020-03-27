Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 256.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---