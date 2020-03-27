FREE ACCESS TO THE EUROPEAN FREIGHT EXCHANGE TO ENSURE ESSENTIAL GOODS ARRIVE TO THEIR DESTINATION

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Teleroute invites transport and logistics companies to join its community free of charge till the end of June.

In normal times, more than 200,000 daily freight and vehicle offers are posted on Teleroute. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a drastic increase in the volume of goods required by sectors like retail and pharma. All of this is putting the response capacity of the transport and logistics sector, whose role is key to the management of this crisis, to the test.

For this reason, the Teleroute Freight Exchange, part of the Alpega Group, wants to help alleviate the situation by offering free access to all transport and logistics companies that wish to join its platform, till the end of June and without any contractual obligation to prolong.

About this initiative, Fabrice Douteaud, Chief Operation Officer Freight Exchange, comments: "We feel it is our responsibility to help society in all possible ways during this difficult period. Hence, we are joining the wave of solidarity by significantly enlarging our transport community with these temporary measures and contribute to overcoming the logistic challenges that we are facing with COVID-19. By spreading the word about this initiative, all of us can support in further shaping transport collaboration."

All the security guarantees offered by Teleroute, such as its Quality Assurance Policy in accepting new members or the recently announced Payment Guarantee, remain unchanged, as the main objective is to continue providing the industry with the best possible collaboration network at a time when cooperation between companies is more necessary than ever. Securing the safety of the platform therefore remains a number one priority.

The freight exchanges were born to achieve greater efficiency in transport and to bring the different actors in the sector together. Now, it is up to all of us to create a stronger transport network that remains united in times like these. Allinthistogether

