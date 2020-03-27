Enzymatica Gets Increased Sales due to the Corona Situation

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the Coronavirus outburst (COVID-19) in the beginning of 2020 Enzymatica notes a strong demand of the cold spray ColdZyme during the month of March, which is expected to continue during the coming months. Current order-book and sales for the first quarter indicate a doubling of turnover for Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019, which at that time amounted to SEK 13.3 million. As regards to production of ColdZyme our contract manufacturers in Europe follow decided production plans, so far without interruptions. However, there is great uncertainty when it comes to the continued development of demand and its effect on production and logistics, which may affect the company's order-intake and sales.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily

conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46(0)8-463-83-00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden

