MZ North America Launches MZ Assist, a Disaster Relief Consulting Service

Initial focus will be on helping businesses secure SBA Disaster Loans, with additional value-add services for navigating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced the launch of a disaster relief consulting service, MZ Assist, for private and public companies seeking financial assistance from government loan and stimulus programs created in response to the COVID-19 crisis and coronavirus communication programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a crisis for many businesses, severely impacting the productivity of employees, the purchasing appetite of clients and the availability of key suppliers. As part of the government's economic stimulus efforts to fight the pandemic driven recession, the President today signed a bill that includes $367 billion for a small business disaster assistance loan program. U.S. small business owners are now eligible to apply for this low-interest disaster loan.

MZ's team has significant experience guiding companies through traditional SBA and bank loan transactions and is now offering their expertise to companies seeking to apply for funds through the SBA disaster assistance loan program. Traditionally, governmental SBA loans require further paperwork and documentation than typical business loans to meet SBA qualification standards, a time consuming and resource-intensive activity for companies already dealing with a crisis.

MZ Assist will initially focus on guiding clients from application to deployment of the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) process. MZ services include:

Education on the funding process & expected timeline

Determining eligibility

Preparing the loan application and supporting documents

Providing strategic advice to the deployment of loan proceeds

Assist with tailoring loan programs to company capital structures

The service offers forward-thinking clients the opportunity to engage MZ for ongoing advisory as new state or federal initiatives arise and other resources are offered, as well as COVID-19 investor communications strategies and technology tools for their business.

"Our goal is to lead our clients through this crisis successfully, utilizing our broad set of skills and expertise from securing capital to communicating with investors and shareholders," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "We can provide one-time expertise on the SBA program, or help companies interested in a comprehensive advisory and consulting package that will carry your business through this volatile market and beyond. This is a moment for all of us to support one another in the best way that we can. For MZ and our team, we believe this service is the most effective way we as a company can help the clients, partners and friends for whom we care."

To get started go to the following link: https://mzgroup.us/mz-assist/

You can also contact us by email at mzassist@mzgroup.us or by phone at 212-301-7130.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full-scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

CONTACT:

Ted Haberfield

MZ Group | President - MZ North America

Direct: 760-755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582812/MZ-North-America-Launches-MZ-Assist-a-Disaster-Relief-Consulting-Service