

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) said, in certain locations, the company is seeing instances of product installation disruptions from coronavirus-related logistics challenges, which impacts the company's ability to forecast product revenue. Due to this, the company has decided to withdraw its full-year outlook.



Diebold Nixdorf stated that the company currently has ample liquidity and is strengthening its financial position by accelerating DN Now cost initiatives and implementing incremental actions.



The company has decided to postpone its Investor Day event, previously scheduled for May 21.



