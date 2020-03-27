Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
27.03.20
08:08 Uhr
30,950 Euro
+1,100
+3,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.03.2020 | 13:46
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, March 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 March 2020

Name of applicant:Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:27 September 2019To:26 March 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,107,477
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):414,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,693,477

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913
