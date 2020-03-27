SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Concrete Installation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the concrete installation services market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005229/en/

Global Concrete Installation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project cost overrun is one of the imposing challenges faced by a majority of buyers in the concrete installation services market. Cost projection on construction projects is becoming a cumbersome task owing to the frequently fluctuating prices of construction materials. Such a lack of visibility on the construction material prices is resulting in major project cost overruns that are also contributing to project delays and abandonment. This is bringing recourse in the traditional procurement strategies to address the emerging risks in the concrete installation market.

Be the first to get the free sample of this report to get all the industry-best procurement best practices relevant to this market at your finger-tips and take that leap ahead of your competitors.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the concrete installation services market

Service providers are integrating advanced BIM solutions and geographical information systems (GIS) to improve construction productivity, construction supply chain management, material supplier selection, estimation of deliveries, and overall coordination between construction companies and material suppliers.

Insights into best procurement strategies functional for effective procurement in the concrete installation services market

It is prudent of buyers from large firms to engage in long-term contracts with a preferred set of service providers who can provide integrated solutions for all scales of projects (small, mid-sized, or large). Such strategic partnerships will benefit buyers with service-level innovations and enable buyers to avail customized services.

Potential risks during procurement in the concrete installation services market

Often buyers make the mistake of procuring without prior consultation with the end-users of concrete installation services. This results in a mismatch in expectations of the buyer's internal stakeholders versus the actual contract executed.

Get an exclusive sneak-peek into this report and see how expert-advised strategies redefine your procurement outlook for the concrete installation services

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the concrete installation services market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the concrete installation services market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the top concrete installation service providers and what are their cost structures?

Your procurement strategy is about to get a new direction in the concrete installation services market. Find out how.

Related topics:

Piling Installation and Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Epoxy Application Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005229/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us