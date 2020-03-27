SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Test Kits, Test Strips Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the test kits, test strips market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of the global medical and surgical equipment and supplies market. Healthcare professionals are on a war footing to cater to the skyrocketing number of admitted patients infected by the dreaded coronavirus. As a part of the broader medical and surgical equipment and supplies market, the test kits, test strips market is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand. However, the shortening supply of the workforce and the essential materials required to manufacture the medical devices are creating major supply chain disruptions in this market. In the light of this situation, this procurement intelligence report on the current test kits, test strips market has enlisted the top procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and a risk-free procurement despite the prevailing uncertainties in the market.

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the test kits, test strips market

The recent instances of medical malpractices have compelled the regulatory authorities to tighten their leash around the enterprises in the pharmaceutical sector. This is resulting in the introduction of a new set of rules and a simultaneous increase in the stringency of the existing regulations. To stay compliant with these regulations, suppliers are accounting for a significant hike in their regulatory expenses which is translating into an increase in the procurement expenses borne by buyers in the test kits, test strips market.

Considering the probability of supply chain disruptions, it is prudent of buyers to participate in competitive bidding that will involve all the potential suppliers who have the ability to meet the overall requirements. Feasibility of entering into a contract with the bidding suppliers should be assessed on pre-defined parameters such as financial strength, reputation, offerings, geographical presence, and track records. Buyers can use standard scorecards to evaluate suppliers and provide necessary feedback to rationalize the given scores.

Service providers tend to build in "cost buffers" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of complete understanding of buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending of buyers in the test kits, test strips market.

