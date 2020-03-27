Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals Further Expands Its Retail Footprint With An Additional Two Stores

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Hemp Naturals Inc. (OTC PINK:HPMM) has proudly announced that it has recently launched an all-new line of Premium CBD products in the market. These new products will now be available at Valero, located at 201 NE 183rd St Miami Florida 33179 and Oriental Spa, located at 1991 NE 163rd St. North Miami Beach, FL 33166 this week onwards and they're a great addition to the growing availability of our CBD Gummies.

CBD is basically a superfood that when taken regularly, provides a broad host of amazing physiological benefits. Also, each product is handcrafted and proudly made in the USA. "Our hand-crafted CBD Gummies are FDA audited and are produced in a GMP compliant facility with pure Colorado hemp CBD." The spokesperson added. Each product manufactured by the company is not only all-natural but also organic, gluten free and non-GMO. Furthermore, precisely 25mg of hemp extract is used per gummy and these products are also third-party tested and are certified for being free of any kind of THC, chemicals and pesticides.

This is a very exciting time for CBD companies to begin exploring new ways to improve the lives of those in our communities at Hemp Naturals. We are experiencing the start of a new age in this country, when people's access to an improved quality of life is going to change dramatically through everyday products, and we are blessed and thrilled to help carry Florida into that future.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

