Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.7502 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2814700 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 55047 EQS News ID: 1009123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)