Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 186.9033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 646990 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 55057 EQS News ID: 1009143 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:42 ET (12:42 GMT)