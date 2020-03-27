Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RU2K LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 172.0021 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27720 CODE: RU2K LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RU2K LN Sequence No.: 55061 EQS News ID: 1009151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 27, 2020 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)