Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.6255 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 242541 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 55066 EQS News ID: 1009159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)